Investigation launched into death of man (20s) at Mayo house

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched into the suspected fatal assault of a man at a house in Co Mayo last night.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in the Swinford area shortly after 11pm.

His body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for a technical examination.

A post-mortem is scheduled to take place at a later date and will be conducted by the State Pathologist.

A man in his 30s was arrested and is currently detained in Castlebar Garda Station.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any unusual activity in Swinford town between the hours of 8pm and 11.15pm yesterday evening to come forward.

Anyone with any information should contact Swinford Garda Station on 094 925 2990 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.