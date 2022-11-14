CERVICAL CANCER CAMPAIGNER Vicky Phelan has died aged 48.

She died in the early hours of this morning, surrounded by her family, at Milford Hospice in Limerick.

The news was confirmed by her solicitor Cian O’Carroll to The Journal.

Padraig McKeon, a spokesperson for the 221+ CervicalCheck patient support group, said “it’s like losing a family member”.

Vicky was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014.

She took the State to court after a chance reading of her medical record in September 2017 showed her diagnosis in 2014 had been delayed due to an inaccurate smear reading in 2011.

In April 2018, she settled a High Court action for €2.5 million with Clinical Pathology Labs US, without admission of liability.

Vicky had been receiving treatment in the US but in October 2021 confirmed that she was returning home to Ireland for palliative care after scans revealed new tumours.

In a post on Instagram last year she told followers that, as the new tumours are “far too extensive”, she was no longer eligible for the treatment.

Tributes have poured in today following the announcement.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin described her death as “very, very sad news”, and said she was a “woman of extraordinary courage and integrity” who stood up for the women of Ireland and for women globally.

The Taoiseach made the comments on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne.

Expressing his “deepest sympathies” to her family, Martin said her statement on the steps of the High Court in 2018 will live long in the memory as an example of “someone who stood up against the system” and stood up for the public interest.

‘Her legacy will be incredible’

Speaking on the same programme, O’Carroll described Vicky as “one of the most inspirational leaders that we have seen in a very, very long time”.

“She was inspirational because she spoke the truth and she led with sincerity.

“She made connections with people. She radiated a warmth, a sense of humour and she was great craic. She was brilliant company to be in, no matter how sick she was,” the solicitor said.

Labour TD Alan Kelly also paid an emotional tribute to Vicky on the programme, saying that she used her platform to help many people over the past number of years.

“Sometimes it was just inspirational words, sometimes it’ll be a phone call, sometimes it would be a note to somebody. She constantly helped people and she did so because of what she had gone through.

“She wanted to make sure that Ireland was a better place and that something good would come from what happened. And, my God, did some good come from it because her legacy for this country is incredible.”

In a tweet, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the campaigner was a mother, daughter, sister and champion of women “who took on the State and won”.

Ní Bheidh A Leithéid Ann Arís. Vicky Phelan, Mother, Daughter, Sister, Champion of Women, Campaigner who took on the State and won. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/kxBf2hcgzf — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) November 14, 2022

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney also paid tribute to her, saying she “was such a courageous campaigner for positive change”.

“Her energy and determination, despite her own illness and personal sacrifice, has inspired so many others. My deepest condolences and sympathy to Vicky’s family and friends.”

With reporting by Rónán Duffy and Laura Byrne