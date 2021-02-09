RSA warns motorists to be vigilant on the roads this February to avoid a repeat of last year's fatalities

THE ROAD SAFETY Authority (RSA) urged all road users to take extra care on the roads this February to avoid a repeat of last year which left 19 dead.

February 2020 was the most dangerous month on Irish roads across the year.

During that month, eight drivers, six pedestrians, four passengers and one motorcyclist lost their lives.

The number of pedestrian and passenger deaths represented an increase in comparison to February in previous years (2017-2019). While the deaths occurred across 10 different counties, Cork accounted for just over a quarter of the fatalities.

Sam Waide, RSA CEO, said: “Despite February being the shortest month of the year, February 2020 was the most dangerous and tragic on our roads, with 19 people killed.

“That number is not just a statistic, it is nineteen families who are grieving the loss of a loved one. Whilst February this year may experience different traffic volumes compared to last year, that does not mean there is any less need to be mindful of the dangers whilst out driving, cycling or walking.

“We don’t want a repeat of the tragedy that we saw last year so, drivers slow down and watch out for vulnerable road users, and for pedestrians and cyclists, wear high visibility clothing, day or night.”

Road users are being alerted to the fact that collision patterns have changed because of the pandemic. The high-risk periods to use the road now tend to be Monday-Wednesday and Saturday, and between 12pm and 8pm.