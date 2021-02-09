#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Tuesday 9 February 2021
Advertisement

RSA warns motorists to be vigilant on the roads this February to avoid a repeat of last year's fatalities

Nineteen people died on the roads in February 2020.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 9 Feb 2021, 1:21 PM
7 minutes ago 375 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5349524
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

THE ROAD SAFETY Authority (RSA) urged all road users to take extra care on the roads this February to avoid a repeat of last year which left 19 dead. 

February 2020 was the most dangerous month on Irish roads across the year.

During that month, eight drivers, six pedestrians, four passengers and one motorcyclist lost their lives.

The number of pedestrian and passenger deaths represented an increase in comparison to February in previous years (2017-2019). While the deaths occurred across 10 different counties, Cork accounted for just over a quarter of the fatalities. 

Sam Waide, RSA CEO, said: “Despite February being the shortest month of the year, February 2020 was the most dangerous and tragic on our roads, with 19 people killed.

“That number is not just a statistic, it is nineteen families who are grieving the loss of a loved one. Whilst February this year may experience different traffic volumes compared to last year, that does not mean there is any less need to be mindful of the dangers whilst out driving, cycling or walking.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We don’t want a repeat of the tragedy that we saw last year so, drivers slow down and watch out for vulnerable road users, and for pedestrians and cyclists, wear high visibility clothing, day or night.”

Road users are being alerted to the fact that collision patterns have changed because of the pandemic. The high-risk periods to use the road now tend to be Monday-Wednesday and Saturday, and between 12pm and 8pm.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie