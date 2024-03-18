Death confirmed of teenage girl after emergency services called to area near Dublin concert venue

GARDAÍ HAVE CONFIRMED the death of a teenage girl in Dublin city yesterday.

Gardaí have said emergency services were called to North Wall Quay, Dublin 1 yesterday evening to treat the teenager.

The 16-year old was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

An investigation surrounding the circumstances of the sudden death is being conducted at Store Street Garda Station.

Nearby, large numbers had gathered in the area where DJ BLK was performing in the 3 Arena last night.

A largescale deployment of Garda public order units were present outside the concert venue throughout the evening.

Further information is not available at this time.