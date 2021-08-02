#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 2 August 2021
Death toll in central China floods has tripled to over 300

The revised figure is three times the original estimate.

By Press Association Monday 2 Aug 2021, 3:13 PM
54 minutes ago 1,700 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5513013
Image: PA
Image: PA

MORE THAN 300 people died in recent flooding in central China, authorities said, three times the previously announced toll.

The Henan provincial government said 302 people died and 50 remain missing.

The previous death toll, announced on Friday, was 99.

The vast majority of the victims were in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital, where 292 died and 47 are missing.

Ten others died in three other cities, officials said at a news conference in Zhengzhou.

Record rainfall inundated the city on 20 July, turning streets into rushing rivers and flooding at least part of an underground line.

Video posted online showed vehicles being washed away and desperate people trapped in subway cars as the waters rose.

Fourteen people died in the subway flooding. 

Authorities said 189 people were killed by floods and mudslides, 54 in house collapses and 39 in underground areas such as basements and garages and including those on subway Line 5.

The death toll remained at six in an expressway tunnel from which 247 vehicles were removed as it was drained.

Wang Kai, the governor of Henan province, expressed deep condolences to the victims and sympathies to the families on behalf of the Henan Communist Party committee.

The worst came after Zhengzhou was hit by 20 centimetres (eight inches) of rain in one hour on July 20, overwhelming the already drenched city.

Children were trapped in schools, and stranded people stayed in their workplaces overnight.

The rains headed north in the following days, hitting the Henan cities of Hebi, Anyang and Xinxiang.

Seven people died and three are missing in Xinxiang, where record rains dropped more than 25 centimetres of water in a 19-hour period.

Henan is an inland county about 380 miles southwest of Beijing. Authorities said that about 250,000 hectares of crops were destroyed and have estimated losses at more than 90 billion yuan (€11.72 billion).

About 1.5 million people were evacuated because of the rains and flooding.

The central government has set up an investigation team to evaluate the disaster response, summarise the lessons from it and hold accountable anyone guilty of dereliction of duty, Chinese media said.

