Death toll of Greek train crash rises to 42, as protests erupt over the disaster

THE DEATH TOLL from Greece’s worst rail accident has risen to 42, as hopes faded of finding anyone still alive in the wreckage from the head-on collision.

The two trains collided near a tunnel outside Larissa before midnight on Tuesday. Two carriages were crushed and a third caught fire, trapping people inside.

A fire department spokeswoman told AFP that rescue crews had worked all night in search for survivors, but chances were dwindling.

“Time is not on our side,” she said.

Passengers have described scenes of horror and chaos from the crash, many dodging smashed glass and debris as the train keeled over, and breaking windows to climb out.

The station master on duty at the time of the accident is due to appear before a prosecutor at the central city of Larissa later today.

The 59-year-old will have to explain how a passenger train carrying some 350 people was allowed to run on the same line as a freight train for several kilometres.

He will be charged with negligent homicide and faces a life sentence if convicted.

Rescuers at the scene said they had never dealt with a disaster of this magnitude before.

Many bodies were charred beyond recognition and some passengers were being identified from body parts.

Several people are still believed to be missing – including two Cyprus nationals – though authorities have not released an official estimate.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said it was a “terrible train accident without precedent” in Greece, promising that the tragedy would be “fully” investigated.

“Everything shows that the drama was, sadly, mainly due to a tragic human error,” Mitsotakis said in a televised address on Wednesday after visiting the disaster site.

Advertisement

Authorities have declared three days of national mourning.

Greece’s transport minister submitted his resignation just hours after the accident.

Protests

Train unionists have said safety shortcomings of the Athens-Thessaloniki railway line had been known for years.

In an open letter last month, train staff said track safety systems were incomplete and poorly maintained.

A safety supervisor had resigned last year, warning that infrastructure upgrades pending since 2016 were incomplete and that train speeds of up to 200 kilometres an hour were unsafe.

Five years after Greek rail operator Trainose was sold to Ferrovie Dello Stato Italiane and became Hellenic Train, safety systems on the Athens-Thessaloniki line are still not fully automated.

Protests were held yesterday evening at the Thessaloniki train station, the city of Larissa and outside the Athens offices of the railway’s Italian-owned operating company, Hellenic Train, where protesters threw rocks at the building and at police.

Eurokinissi Protesters last night try to avoid tear gas thrown by riot police in front of the Greek Parliament, in Athens. Eurokinissi

In Larissa, demonstrators held a silent vigil and brought white roses to form the word Tempe, the name of the valley where the accident took place.

Nikos Savva, a medical student from Cyprus, told AFP that the disaster was only a matter of time.

“The rail network looked problematic, with worn down, badly paid staff,” he said.

The station operator will be charged with negligent homicide on Thursday and faces a life sentence if convicted.

But Savva said the man “should not pay the price for a whole ailing system.”

“This is an inadmissible accident. We’ve known this situation for 30 years,” Larissa doctor Bargiotas said.

- © AFP 2023