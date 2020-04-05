Coronavirus: 21 more deaths and 390 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Dr Tony Holohan flanked by other health officials on their way to a Dept of Health briefing.

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health has said that 21 more people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the death toll here to 158.

It has also confirmed this evening that there are 390 new confirmed cases of the virus here, bringing the total number to 4,994.

Of the patients who died, 12 were men and nine were women. Twelve of the people who died had an underlying health condition.

Seventeen of the deaths were recorded in the east of the country, while two deaths were recorded in the south. Two deaths were recorded in the west of Ireland.

The median age of those who died today was 81.

In a statement, Dr Tony Holohan, the Chief Medical Officer, said: “This past week has proven that the nation is working hard, together, by staying at home to flatten the curve.”

Data released today, covering cases recorded up until Friday, shows that 47% of cases of Covid-19 are male and 53% are female

The median age of those confirmed cases is 48, while 236 clusters have been recorded involving 903 cases.

1,203 – or 27% – of cases have been hospitalised. Of those cases hospitalised, 165 cases have been admitted to ICU.

The data shows that 26% of cases are healthcare workers.

Currently, 56% of all cases are in Dublin, with 8% of cases are in Cork.

As of Friday, community transmission accounted for 63% of cases, while close contact accounted for 24%. Travel abroad accounted for 13%.

Earlier, authorities in Northern Ireland said that a further seven people are now confirmed to have died of Covid-19 there.

So far, 63 people have died from the coronavirus in Northern Ireland. It also has 1,089 confirmed cases.

The next week is set to be critical as the health service braces for a further surge in the number of coronavirus cases in Ireland.

It is expected that restrictions imposed by the government to last until mid-April could be extended further next week, as the fight against the virus continues.

The HSE said today it aims to increase the number of people tested to 4,500 a day in the next week, after it dropped as low as 1,500 a day during the latter part of this week.

HSE CEO Paul Reid also said there are currently 1,100 ventilators in Ireland.

He said more had been secured and are being tested, with 250 expected to be delivered to hospitals this week.

He said that while the majority of people are adhering to the social distancing guidelines and other measures put in place, a minority of people are flouting them and Reid emphasised it was important not to get complacent.