Thursday 30 March 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Alamy Stock Photo A HH60 Blackhawk
# blackhawk
Fatalities expected after two helicopters collide at Kentucky military base
Two Blackhawk helicopters crashed into each other during a routine training mission last night.
13 minutes ago

SEVERAL PEOPLE ARE expected to have died after two US army helicopters collided at a military base in Kentucky last night.

A spokesperson for the Fort Campbell base in Trigg County, Kentucky told local media that two Blackhawk helicopters crashed into each other during a routine training mission at 9:35pm (1:35am GMT).

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said: “We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected”.

He added that police and emergency management were on the scene.

The New York Times reported that a spokesperson for the base said: “The command is currently focused on caring for the service members and their families.”

The crash is under investigation. 

Author
Jamie McCarron
