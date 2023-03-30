Fatalities expected after two helicopters collide at Kentucky military base

SEVERAL PEOPLE ARE expected to have died after two US army helicopters collided at a military base in Kentucky last night.

A spokesperson for the Fort Campbell base in Trigg County, Kentucky told local media that two Blackhawk helicopters crashed into each other during a routine training mission at 9:35pm (1:35am GMT).

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said: “We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected”.

Advertisement

We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected. @kystatepolice, @KentuckyEM and local officials are responding. We will share more information as available. Please pray for all those affected. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 30, 2023

He added that police and emergency management were on the scene.

The New York Times reported that a spokesperson for the base said: “The command is currently focused on caring for the service members and their families.”

The crash is under investigation.