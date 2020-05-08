This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 8 May, 2020
23 deaths in five weeks confirmed at Louth nursing home

In recent weeks, staff and residents in nursing homes have been tested for Covid-19.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 8 May 2020, 8:50 AM
28 minutes ago 2,127 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5093977
Image: Shutterstock/Toa55
THERE HAVE BEEN 23 deaths among residents at Dealgan House Nursing Home in Dundalk since 1 April, many of which were related to Covid-19. 

The managing director of the Louth nursing home, Eoin Farrelly, said his focus is now on extinguishing the outbreak, which is believed to be under control in the home as no new cases have been identified in two weeks. 

“Dealgan House Nursing Home offers our sincere sympathies to the families and friends of those who have died due to Covid 19,” Farrelly said in a statement. 

He said the residents who died were “people whom we got to know and love while caring for them”. 

“All of us are heartbroken at their death and their family’s loss.”

The managing director said the staff are focused on providing care to the residents and trying to normalise life for them as much as public health measures allow. 

“Dealgan House received substantial external support comprising both personnel and equipment, to bring the Covid-19 outbreak under control,” he said. 

It was reported yesterday that 26 people died in the home from Covid-19, as claimed by Sinn Féin Louth TD Ruairí Ó Murchú. 

The TD said he wrote to the Minister for Health Simon Harris about the situation at this nursing home. 

In response, Harris said that he wanted to extended his sympathies to all the families and friends and staff in the nursing home. 

“I will have to liaise with the HSE on the specific question on the RCSI’s involvement. I know it has been playing a proactive role,” he said.

“The deputy wants an assurance that the role will continue. I will revert to him directly or through the HSE on this in the coming days.  To anybody who has any concern about any long-term residential care facility, I point out that HIQA is there as a regulator.”

There have been a significant number of deaths from Covid-19 in nursing homes across the country, with questions raised about why the government didn’t respond to the crisis earlier. 

In recent weeks, staff and residents in nursing homes across the country have been receiving tests for Covid-19. 

Last month, RTÉ reported that the RCSI Hospital Group had taken over the operational management of the nursing home.  

Asked about the nursing home at the Department of Health briefing yesterday evening, the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said he couldn’t comment on an individual cases. 

“There have been some nursing homes that have experienced a significant increase in both cases and some unfortunately where there has been significant mortality in single, specific locations,” he said. 

However, he said that increased testing had contributing to a slowing of the transmission rates across nursing homes. 

