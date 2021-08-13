#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Friday 13 August 2021
Advertisement

Over 300 now dead as fresh flooding in central China kills another 21 people

The latest deaths add to the more than 300 people killed in flooding last month.

By Press Association Friday 13 Aug 2021, 1:31 PM
6 minutes ago 191 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5522156
Image: Chinatopix via PA Images
Image: Chinatopix via PA Images

FLOODING IN CENTRAL China has continued to cause havoc in cities and rural areas, with authorities saying another 21 people had been killed and another four were missing.

Floodwaters rose to 3.5 metres in Hubei province’s Liulin township following heavy rains that began on Wednesday.

The latest deaths add to the more than 300 people killed in flooding last month in Henan province just to the north.

The vast majority of those victims were in Zhengzhou, Henan’s provincial capital, where at least 292 died, including 14 who were trapped when the subway system was inundated.

The new Hubei floods have been relatively small in comparison, with just over 8,000 people affected, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

China regularly suffers seasonal flooding, but this year has been particularly severe with torrential rains reaching from the centre of the country as far north as Beijing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The floods come on top of efforts to contain an outbreak of the Delta variant of Covid-19 that has particularly affected Henan and the eastern province of Jiangsu.

China’s worst floods in recent years were in 1998, when more than 2,000 people were killed and almost three million homes were destroyed, mostly along China’s biggest river, the Yangtze.

Direct losses from this summer’s flooding are already estimated to be more than £10 billion.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie