This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 7 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two people dead and dozens injured after two trains collide near Czech-German border

The crash occurred on a line between Pernink and Karlovy Vary about 120 kilometres west of Prague.

By AFP Tuesday 7 Jul 2020, 6:53 PM
1 hour ago 5,079 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5144039
The two trains after the collision
Image: Policie CR via PA Images
The two trains after the collision
The two trains after the collision
Image: Policie CR via PA Images

TWO PEOPLE HAVE died and dozens have been injured after two passenger trains collided near the western Czech spa city of Karlovy Vary, a railway spokeswoman has said.

Photos tweeted by the police showed the two drivers’ cabins destroyed but the trains did not derail.

“Two people died and about 20 others are injured,” Radka Pistoriusova, spokeswoman for rail operator Sprava zeleznic, told AFP.

Rescue service spokesman Radek Hes told AFP the two people had died.

Some passengers sustained serious injuries, local media said.

The crash occurred on a line between the village of Pernink and Karlovy Vary about 120 kilometres west of Prague and near the German border, at around 1pm.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Czech news agency CTK said a train from Karlovy Vary to Johanngeorgenstadt in Germany crashed with a train coming in the opposite direction.

Hes said rescuers from the Czech Republic and Germany were working together and both countries had deployed rescue helicopters.

© – AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie