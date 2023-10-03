At least 20 people dead after bus falls from Venice bridge

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 16 minutes ago
AT LEAST 20 people, including two children, were killed today when a bus plunged off a bridge straddling a railway line in Venice, a city hall spokesman told AFP.
The crash caused “at least 20 deaths, including two children,” the spokesman said.
Firefighters said the bus caught fire after careering off a bridge linking the Mestre and Marghera districts of the northern Italian city.
“A tragedy has struck our community this evening”, mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on Facebook, describing the site of the crash as “an apocalyptic scene”.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her “profound condolences”.
“I am in contact with mayor Luigi Brugnaro and (Transport) Matteo Salvini in order to follow the news of this tragedy,” she said in a statement.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site