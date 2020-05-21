This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 21 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Disservice' to prevent Debenhams worker protests, says Regina Doherty

Last month, Debenhams announced it would not be reopening its stores, leaving 2,000 staff unemployed.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 21 May 2020, 9:32 AM
1 hour ago 7,642 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5104276
Gardaí on the scene as workers protest outside the Henry Street branch of Debenhams on 29 April.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Gardaí on the scene as workers protest outside the Henry Street branch of Debenhams on 29 April.
Gardaí on the scene as workers protest outside the Henry Street branch of Debenhams on 29 April.
Image: RollingNews.ie

MINISTER FOR SOCIAL Protection, Regina Doherty, has said it was a “disservice” to not allow Debenhams workers to engage in protests in recent weeks after the company announced it would not be reopening stores.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Doherty said Debenhams workers have acted with “dignity and composure” in asserting their rights. 

“It really bothered me that men and women were standing outside their shops in Cork, Galway, Limerick and Dublin and they were not allowed just to quietly protest their disgust at how they had been treated after years of service,” she said. 

“I think we did them a disservice by treating them a second time the way they were treated on their protest.”

In early April, Debenhams announced that it would not reopen its stores after the Covid-19 pandemic. 

This saw the loss of 2,000 jobs. It was announced after the UK retailer told staff that the business would be going into liquidation. 

The company had operated four stores in Dublin, two in Cork and others in Galway, Limerick, Newbridge, Tralee and Waterford.

In April, Debenhams workers were moved on by gardaí in Dublin after gathering to demand better treatment from the company.

Since then, there have been other socially distanced protests outside stores and outside the Dáil

“If I can do anything to help, even to get these people treated with the respect they deserve, not least by their employer and now by the liquidator, then I will do it,” Doherty said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The minister said her department has informed Mandate trade union that she does not have the power to intervene in the situation at the moment.

“[The legislation] allows me to engage with an employer, and unfortunately we are at the stage now where the High Court has appointed a liquidator and I cannot interfere in that legal process, much as I would love to stick my nose in,” she said. 

I can reassure the workers that the State will always be here for them and it certainly will not let them down with regard to their statutory entitlements or the leave they have built up.

“This is probably not the last liquidation we are going to see, particularly in the retail sector.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie