This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 30 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Debenhams workers postpone Saturday protest pending settlement talks

The workers are calling on the liquidation process to be frozen or extended until after the Covid-19 crisis.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 30 Jul 2020, 8:37 AM
1 hour ago 5,189 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5163501
Debenhams workers protesting outside Debenhams on Henry Street Dublin for the 100th day since they were layed off, 18 July.
Image: Sam Boal
Debenhams workers protesting outside Debenhams on Henry Street Dublin for the 100th day since they were layed off, 18 July.
Debenhams workers protesting outside Debenhams on Henry Street Dublin for the 100th day since they were layed off, 18 July.
Image: Sam Boal

A PROTEST ORGANISED for this Saturday by former Debenhams workers has been postponed to allow for settlement talks to take place.

A protest was held yesterday at 2.15pm, at the National Convention Centre where the Dáil is convening, and a national protest had been scheduled for this Saturday 1 August, but is now being postponed until 8 August.

In a statement shared on social media, Debenhams workers announced the protest had been postponed:

“We have decided to postpone the national protest until Saturday 8 August to give time for talks to progress regarding a settlement for Debenhams workers.”

Trade Union Mandate, who are representing workers in negotiations, told TheJournal.ie that discussions are ongoing and “haven’t yet reached a conclusion”.

“We continue to work diligently with all parties involved in order to achieve the best possible negotiated outcome for our members.”

The protest due to take place on Saturday’s protest wasn’t a Mandate organised event; the decision to postpone the protest was a unilateral decision taken by its organisers, the trade union said.

Related Reads

08.07.20 Taoiseach says Debenhams has treated its Irish workers 'very badly'
29.04.20 'Deceived by Debenhams': Workers urge government to save their jobs ahead of liquidation hearing
09.04.20 Debenhams is closing all of its Irish stores and will go into liquidation

The Debenhams workers have been protesting and campaigning for 17 weeks for a fair redundancy settlement from their former employer. Over 1,000 workers lost jobs across the country as a result of the closure of the Irish arm of the UK chain in April.

Debenhams also closed its 142 stores in the UK, and 22,000 staff were placed on furlough. The UK department store dates back to 1778. The company had four stores in Dublin, two in Cork and others in Galway, Limerick, Newbridge, Tralee and Waterford.

Some workers had almost 30 years’ service at Debenhams.

Jane Crowe, the Mandate shop steward for Debenhams in Dublin, argued that the Debenhams stores are still profitable and could open again after the coronavirus crisis.

The workers are calling on the liquidation process to be frozen or extended until after the Covid-19 crisis.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Debenhams workers from across the country have been joined by family, trade unionists and delegations from parties who have supported their campaign.

- with reporting from Adam Daly and Cónal Thomas

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie