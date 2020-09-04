This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Debenhams workers to vote on settlement deal following months of protests

Debenhams workers have been protesting for a number of months for a fair redundancy settlement.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 4 Sep 2020, 3:52 PM
58 minutes ago 3,194 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5195710
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

TRADE UNION MANDATE has confirmed it has negotiated a potential resolution to the Debenhams dispute as the workers near 150 days on strike following the liquidation of the company in April. 

Full details of the finalised deal will be made available to the workers early next week ahead of a national information meeting and subsequent ballot of Debenhams members. 

Mandate has said that the complex nature of a “very difficult” set of negotiations has resulted in a potential settlement offer.

This is expected to include a financial settlement offer, as well as guaranteed employment for a number of Debenhams staff as a new leaseholder takes control of a number of stores, the trade union said. 

The Debenhams workers have been protesting and campaigning across the country for a number of months for a fair redundancy settlement from their former employer.

Over 1,000 workers lost jobs across the country as a result of the closure of the Irish arm of the UK chain in April.

The company had four stores in Dublin, two in Cork and others in Galway, Limerick, Newbridge, Tralee and Waterford.

Some Irish workers had almost 30 years’ service at Debenhams.

Speaking of the potential deal, Mandate general Secretary Gerry Light said: “This deal was only made possible because of the resilience and determination of our Debenhams members who have stood on picket lines through hail, rain and even storms over the last four months.”

Light said the resolution to the dispute, however, is down to the trade union members. 

“Next week they will receive the full proposal and have the opportunity to ballot on it. Until then, I want to recognise and praise them for the hard work and the sacrifices they have endured in getting us to this position,” he said. 

Debenhams also closed its 142 stores in the UK, and 22,000 staff were placed on furlough. The UK department store dates back to 1778.

Debenhams has been contacted for comment.

With reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha

