Former Debenhams workers hold protest on Dublin's Henry Street

FORMER DEBENHAMS WORKERS have held a national strike today to raise awareness of their case against their former employer, which arose after Debenhams went into liquidation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around 200 people gathered on Henry Street in Dublin, outside the building where one outlet of the British retail chains was housed.

Those who took part in the protest held signs with the slogans:

121 days on strike, Debenhams, Pay us our collective redundancy agreement, 2+2 (weeks)

Standing up, fighting back

Demonstrations were also held in Cork, Kildare, Waterford, and Blanchardstown.

Debenhams strikers on picket duty in the sun, at the back of the White Water Shopping Mall in Newbridge, Co Kildare. Source: Eamonn Farrell

The Debenhams workers have been protesting and campaigning for 17 weeks for a fair redundancy settlement from their former employer.

Over 1,000 workers lost jobs across the country as a result of the closure of the Irish arm of the UK chain in April.

Debenhams also closed its 142 stores in the UK, and 22,000 staff were placed on furlough. The UK department store dates back to 1778.

The company had four stores in Dublin, two in Cork and others in Galway, Limerick, Newbridge, Tralee and Waterford.

Some Irish workers had almost 30 years’ service at Debenhams.

Debenhams workers from across the country have been joined by family, trade unionists and delegations from parties who have supported their campaign.

- with reporting from Adam Daly and Cónal Thomas