Debunked: No, gardaí did not ask off-licences to open late on St Patrick's Day to stop house parties

A CLAIM HAS been made on social media that gardaí asked off-licences to open later on St Patrick’s Day to help minimise social gatherings and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

This claim is not true.

The claim was shared on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, and was accompanied by the hashtag #stayathomechallenge, which is currently being used by soccer players as part of viral social media challenge during the global pandemic.

It says that off-licences in Dublin were asked by gardaí not to sell alcohol until 4pm:

It states:

All of the off licences in Dublin were requested not to sell alcohol until 4pm!! In an effort to prevent house parties and to minimise the spread of Covid-19 along with anti-social behaviour…

The headline of a piece on news website Dublin Live also linked coronavirus with a garda request to open off-licences in the capital later yesterday, although the body of the piece did not mention Covid-19.

The headline read: “Coronavirus: Off Licences and shops in west Dublin ‘restrict’ alcohol sales for St Patrick’s Day at local Gardaí’s recommendation”.

In a statement, a garda spokesman confirmed that although some off-licences in Dublin were asked to open later yesterday, this was nothing to do with the outbreak of Covid-19.

Under a voluntary code, off licences in the city have agreed with gardaí for a number of years not to sell alcohol before 4pm every St Patrick’s Day.

“In recent years as part of local policing arrangements on St Patrick’s Day, off-licences are asked adhere to a voluntary request from local gardaí not to engage in the sale of alcohol until after 4pm,” a garda statement said.

“Similar requests were in process in the planning in the lead up to St Patrick’s Day this year, and some businesses continued to comply in a voluntary capacity.

“This request, where complied with, has nothing to do with Covid-19.”

