Debunked: No, Ireland's golf courses did not reopen on Saturday

LAST WEEK, A letter purporting to be from the Golf Union of Ireland (GUI) which claimed that golf courses in Ireland were going to reopen from Saturday 2 May circulated on social media.

The letter, dated Tuesday 28 April, informed members of golf clubs in Ireland that the GUI had been informed that golf courses were to reopen the day after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s address on Friday 1 May, in which he announced Ireland’s ‘road map’ for easing Covid-19 restrictions.

The letter states: “We have been notified that as part of the easing of restrictions is that [sic] golf courses will be allowed to open to the general public from Saturday 2nd May.

“They have issued guidelines which will be advertised from each club and will be relayed to its members re: social distancing on and around the golf course.

It continues: “Club houses, restaurants and bars will remain closed. More information will be made available once announcement has been made.”

This is completely false.

Firstly, as is clearly laid out in Ireland’s plan to ease restrictions between 5 May and 10 August in five distinct phases, golf courses are not permitted to reopen until 18 May, when phase one starts.

The reopening of golf courses – along with tennis courts and football pitches – on 18 May is subject to social distancing. A maximum of four people will be allowed play together at any one time.

Ireland's road map for lifting Covid-19 restrictions. Source: Gov.ie

Secondly, a GUI spokesperson confirmed to TheJournal.ie that the letter in question is “a prank” and that it should be disregarded.

A spokesperson said: ”The GUI and ILGU are aware of a prank letter circulating on social media and messaging services in relation to the return of golf. Please disregard this.”

Finally, it should be noted that the fake letter is signed by CEO of Golf Union Ireland Owen Lee and Golf-Co-ordinator Joe King.

Whoever wrote this letter claiming golf courses would reopen 16 days before they are due to was, in fact, Only Joking.

