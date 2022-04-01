Gardaí investigating second discovery of decapitated animal in south Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the discovery of a second decapitated animal in south Dublin in a week.

A white tabby cat was found dumped in a green area in Ballyboden in south Dublin yesterday.

A Dublin SPCA inspector was called to the scene but could not locate the head of the mutilated animal and the charity has urged people with information to come forward.

It follows the gruesome discovery of a decapitated dog found in the bin area of an apartment block in Clondalkin earlier this week.

Yesterday afternoon, Thursday 31st of March a DSPCA Inspector was called to a green area in the Ballyboden area of South Dublin where a cat's body had been dumped. The cat, a tabby and white female had been decapitated and the head was not found at the scene. #AnimalCruelty pic.twitter.com/gtcBzFPRvJ — DSPCA (@DublinSPCA) April 1, 2022

A Garda spokesman told The Journal that investigations are ongoing into both incidents.

The DSPCA posted about the latest find on Twitter today.

It added that anyone who saw anything suspicious or who may have any CCTV footage in the area to contact the DSPCA at 01 4994727 or Rathfarnham Garda Station.