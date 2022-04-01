#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 1 April 2022
Gardaí investigating second discovery of decapitated animal in south Dublin

It follows on from the gruesome discovery of a mutilated dog earlier this week.

By Eoghan Dalton Friday 1 Apr 2022, 2:30 PM
Gardaí have launched an investigation
Gardaí have launched an investigation
GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the discovery of a second decapitated animal in south Dublin in a week. 

A white tabby cat was found dumped in a green area in Ballyboden in south Dublin yesterday.

A Dublin SPCA inspector was called to the scene but could not locate the head of the mutilated animal and the charity has urged people with information to come forward. 

It follows the gruesome discovery of a decapitated dog found in the bin area of an apartment block in Clondalkin earlier this week. 

A Garda spokesman told The Journal that investigations are ongoing into both incidents. 

The DSPCA posted about the latest find on Twitter today.       

“Yesterday afternoon, Thursday 31st of March a DSPCA Inspector was called to a green area in the Ballyboden area of South Dublin where a cat’s body had been dumped.

“The cat, a tabby and white female had been decapitated and the head was not found at the scene.  This is the second case of a mutilated animal found in Dublin in less than a week.”

It added that anyone who saw anything suspicious or who may have any CCTV footage in the area to contact the DSPCA at 01 4994727 or Rathfarnham Garda Station.

