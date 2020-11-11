#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 11 November 2020
Advertisement

Level 3 is December target but government could 'moderate' restrictions for certain sectors, says Taoiseach

Micheal Martin said he would give advanced notice to businesses ahead of December.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 11 Nov 2020, 4:40 PM
5 minutes ago 1,127 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5263408
The Taoiseach has indicated he wants the country to move to Level 3 in December.
Image: Oireachtas.ie
The Taoiseach has indicated he wants the country to move to Level 3 in December.
The Taoiseach has indicated he wants the country to move to Level 3 in December.
Image: Oireachtas.ie

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said the country will return to Level 3 in December, but government may also look at certain sectors to see if it could “moderate” Level 3.

Speaking in the Dail today, the Taoiseach said:

“I did say on the record of the House that I wanted to get back to level 3 – that was a target for 1 December. The data on that will inform whether we might look at certain sectors as well and might moderate that.”

On the issue of existing Level 5, Martin said:

“We are doing a lot of analysis of the data, sector by sector, to facilitate and inform the approach to exiting Level 5.

“We want to give indications so there will be some degree of preparation on the part of those who want and need to be prepared if we are in a good position at the end of this month.”

Related Read

11.11.20 Publicans say country faces 'two-tier Christmas' if hospitality remains closed following Level 5

The Taoiseach said he has been very clear that his focus up to now has been on keeping the pressure on the virus and keeping everybody focused on adhering to the Level 5 restrictions “so there will be maximum flexibility and manoeuvrability at the end of this month and the beginning of December”.

He said the approach is working, adding that the “various measures we have taken since moving to level 3 have resulted in a downward trajectory. Level 5 is accelerating that. We should acknowledge that”.

Labour’s Alan Kelly said the Taoiseach should be able to give an indicative date as to when he will be able to announce what is planned for the period from 1 December onwards.

While he said he did not expect the Taoiseach to tell the Dáil what he is going to do, he said businesses need to be allowed to prepare.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Under Level 3, shops would be allowed to reopen but only outdoor food and drink services would be permitted to small numbers.

Publicans expressed concerns the country will face a “two-tier Christmas” if the hospitality sector remains closed after Level 5 restrictions are lifted.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie