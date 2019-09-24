This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should decentralisation be reintroduced?

Charlie McCreevy set up the last decentralisation programme in the early 2000s.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 24 Sep 2019, 8:10 AM
9 minutes ago 1,025 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4821962
Decentralisation was seen as a failure under the FF government of Bertie Ahern and Charlie McCreevy.
Image: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
A NEW DECENTRALISATION plan for civil servants is on the table in the upcoming Budget 2020, the Irish Independent reported this morning. 

The proposals would see civil servants from a range of departments basing themselves in offices in regional cities and towns rather than Dublin.

This was always tried before under the Fianna Fáil government in the early 2000s, with only a third of the 10,300 hoped-for jobs decentralised. 

However, the government is hoping the project could be more successful this time around with a “focused” approach.

So, what do you think? Should decentralisation be reintroduced?


Poll Results:

Yes (131)
No (29)
Not sure (6)



About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

