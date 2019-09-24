Poll: Should decentralisation be reintroduced?

Decentralisation was seen as a failure under the FF government of Bertie Ahern and Charlie McCreevy.

Decentralisation was seen as a failure under the FF government of Bertie Ahern and Charlie McCreevy.

A NEW DECENTRALISATION plan for civil servants is on the table in the upcoming Budget 2020, the Irish Independent reported this morning.

The proposals would see civil servants from a range of departments basing themselves in offices in regional cities and towns rather than Dublin.

This was always tried before under the Fianna Fáil government in the early 2000s, with only a third of the 10,300 hoped-for jobs decentralised.

However, the government is hoping the project could be more successful this time around with a “focused” approach.

So, what do you think? Should decentralisation be reintroduced?

