Senior Kinahan gang member, his wife and mistress laundered cash through Spanish property and a wedding

A COURT HAS heard how a senior Kinahan gang member, his wife and his mistress laundered €1.3m crime cash for the gang through Spanish property deals and a wedding.

The non-jury Special Criminal Court heard during today’s sentence hearing that Declan Brady, who is known as “Mr Nobody” had laundered €418,654 in crime cash through multiple bank accounts.

His wife Deirdre Brady had laundered €770,499 and another woman Erika Lukacs, who was described in court as Brady’s “mistress”, had laundered €196,864.

Deirdre Brady, the mother of Declan Brady’s three adult children, transferred more than €140,000 in organised crime cash to the Spanish bank account of Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh over a five-year period, the court heard.

She also paid another €3,000 a month to her husband’s Spanish mortgage account on a property in Cala D’Or in Majorca, totalling more than €138,000 between 2014 and 2016. That property has since been repossessed by the bank in Spain.

The three-judge court was also told that Declan and Deirdre Brady also paid €66,301 to the Druids Glen Hotel in Wicklow for the wedding of a family member, €27,265 of which was paid in cash for bar and room bills.

Lawyers for Declan Brady (55), who pleaded guilty last April at the Special Criminal Court to hiding more than a quarter of a million euro in crime cash in the attic of a Kildare address, today said that their client had taken responsibility for his own actions.

They said he expressed “profound regret” that but for him taking possession of the money, his two co-accused would not be in this position.

The Special Criminal Court also heard today that all three accused have since paid money to the Criminal Assets Bureau.

Cartel lieutenant, Declan Brady, is already serving an 11.5-year jail term imposed by the same court in July 2019, after he admitted supervising a firearms arsenal including an assault rifle and thousands of rounds of ammunition that had been stashed in a Dublin business park.

On April 23, Brady with an address at The Park, Wolstan Abbey, Celbridge, Co Kildare pleaded guilty to concealing cash to the value of €268,940 in the attic of The Dairy, Rathasker Road, Naas, Co Kildare, on 24 January, 2017.

Brady had been charged in February with a total of 16 non-scheduled offences. All the charges come under Section 7 of Criminal Justice Act 2010 and relate to money laundering and terrorist financing within the State.

The alleged offences all occurred within the State between 1 January, 2012 and 24 January, 2017, inclusive.

On 13 April, Brady’s wife, Deirdre Brady (53), and Ms Lukacs (37) pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to two crime money laundering offences.

Deirdre Brady and Lukacs were originally charged with a total of 52 money laundering offences when they first came before the court in February. Brady was charged with 36 non-scheduled offences and Ms Lukacs was charged with 16 non-scheduled offences.

Deirdre Brady, of The Bailey, Castlefarm, Naas, Co Kildare pleaded guilty to concealing or disguising the true nature or source of money credited to a Permanent TSB Account on various dates between 1 January, 2014 and 31 December, 2014, within the State, knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether the property, in the names of Declan Brady and Deirdre Brady, was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Ms Lukacs, with an address at Lakelands, Naas, Co Kildare, admitted to concealing or disguising the true nature or source of money credited to an Allied Irish Bank account on various dates between 1 January, 2012 and 31 December, 2012, within the State, knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether the property, in the name of Erika Lukacs, was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Brady pleaded guilty today to seven further money laundering offences. His wife admitted to 17 more crime cash laundering offences and Ms Lukacs pleaded guilty to five more money laundering offences.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge David McHugh, remanded the three accused in custody until 30 July, when they will be sentenced.

On 19 February last, Declan Brady was also charged with concealing cash to the value of €2,000 and £10,000 in a bread-bin on the same date and at the same location, knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether the property was the proceeds of crime.

He was further charged with concealing, disguising, converting, transferring, handling, acquiring, possessing or using money credited to Ulster Bank Account and Permanent TSB, in the names of Declan Brady and wife Deirdre Brady, on various dates between 1 January, 2014 and 31 December, 2016, within the State, knowing or believing or being reckless as to whether the property was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

In July 2019, Declan Brady pleaded guilty at the non-jury court to possessing nine revolvers, four semi-automatic pistols, a submachine gun, an assault rifle and 1,355 rounds of ammunition in suspicious circumstances at a fake business premises with an address at Unit 52, Block 503, Grants Drive, Greenogue Business Park, Rathcoole, Co Dublin, on 24 January, 2017.

Thomas Kavanagh (52), a major player in the Kinahan cartel, pleaded guilty last year to a series of serious drug and firearms offences at a court in England. He is currently in custody in the UK awaiting sentencing.