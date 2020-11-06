Declan Ganley takes High Court action over Level 5 restrictions on attending religious services

BUSINESSMAN DECLAN GANLEY has initiated a High Court challenge against certain regulations aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 which he claims breach his constitutional right to religious freedom.

The Co Galway-based businessman, who is a practising Roman Catholic claims that as a result of the state implementing what are known as Level 5 restrictions, he cannot leave his home and attend Mass.

He claims the measures, which were introduced last month and may expire on 1 December next, do allow certain religious activities to take place, including weddings and funerals.

However he claims the restrictions do not allow him or any other person who wishes to attend Mass or a similar religious service, which he claims is protected under the constitution.

This he claims is a breach of his constitutional rights to practice his religion. As a result, he has launched judicial review proceedings against the Minister for Health. Ireland and the Attorney General are notice parties to his proceedings.

The matter came before Mr Justice Charles Meenan today who said the proposed challenge related to measures included as part of the government’s Level 5 plan to combat the pandemic.

Those particular measures, he said, may expire on 1 December, which he said may render Ganley’s action moot, or pointless.

The Judge added that there was no likelihood of what is a complex case, if the state respondents choose to challenge it, being heard by the end of the month.

The judge, who directed that the application for permission to bring the challenge be heard on notice to the State, adjourned the matter to December 8th.

At the High Court Ganley represented by Neil Steen SC, Darren Lehane SC instructed by solicitor Eamonn Cuningham of Gateley Tweed seeks various orders and declarations from the court.

These include an order that certain temporary regulations introduced as part of the government’s efforts to deal with the pandemic, namely Regulation 5(1) and (3) of the 1947 Health Act, are quashed.

He also seeks declarations from the court that the regulations challenged are incompatible with various articles, including Article 44 where the State acknowledges the right of persons to freely practice their religion, of the Constitution of Ireland.

In the alternative a declaration that the regulations challenged does not prevent him from leaving his residence for the purpose of practising his religion, including participation in public worship.