#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 23 May 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Should the possession of drugs for personal use be decriminalised?

Many groups have long called for drug use to be addressed as a social and health issue, rather than as a criminal justice issue.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 23 May 2021, 9:32 AM
1 hour ago 12,430 Views 33 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5445510
File photo of a woman smoking cannabis
Image: Shutterstock/Canna Obscura
File photo of a woman smoking cannabis
File photo of a woman smoking cannabis
Image: Shutterstock/Canna Obscura

CAMPAIGNERS HAVE CALLED for laws around the possession of small amounts of drugs to be reformed amid concerns that legislation is not tackling problem drug use.

Many groups have long called for drug use to be addressed as a social and health issue, rather than as a criminal justice issue. However, others disagree and fear the move could increase drug use.

The possession of any amount of cannabis is illegal under Irish law, although an individual found guilty of possession for personal use can escape a criminal conviction if it is their first time before the courts.

Anna Quigley of Citywide Drugs Crisis Campaign is among those who have questioned whether this approach makes sense. “If it’s not a criminal offence the first time but it is criminal offence the third time, is there any logic in that?” she told The Journal.

“If you have got an addiction problem, you’ll be using pretty regularly and the chances of you being caught more than once or twice are quite significant.”

What do you think: Should the possession of drugs for personal use be decriminalised?


Poll Results:

Yes for cannabis but not harder drugs (615)
Yes, all drugs (497)
No (386)
I'm not sure (43)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (33)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie