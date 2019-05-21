This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should Ireland decriminalise the possession of drugs for personal use?

Proposals to liberalise drug laws here are on the table, but the government isn’t set to implement full decriminalisation.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 21 May 2019, 8:19 AM
19 minutes ago 2,613 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4644597
File photo. Cannabis
Image: Shutterstock/Maxim Apryatin
File photo. Cannabis
File photo. Cannabis
Image: Shutterstock/Maxim Apryatin

THE GOVERNMENT IS set to consider proposals to liberalise the laws on cannabis and illegal drugs.

However, as reported in the Irish Times this morning, these plans will stop short of “full blown” decriminalisation of the personal possession of drugs and some criminal sanctions will remain on the statute books. 

Yesterday, a group of 20 doctors warned against liberalising the use of cannabis for recreational use and said the dangers, including “increased risk of development of severe mental disorders, particularly psychosis,” were being ignored. 

The group said the government was “sleepwalking” its way into supporting its use.

So, what do you think? Should Ireland decriminalise the possession of drugs for personal use?


Poll Results:

Yes (222)
No (120)
Not sure (18)



