Poll: Should Ireland decriminalise the possession of drugs for personal use?

THE GOVERNMENT IS set to consider proposals to liberalise the laws on cannabis and illegal drugs.

However, as reported in the Irish Times this morning, these plans will stop short of “full blown” decriminalisation of the personal possession of drugs and some criminal sanctions will remain on the statute books.

Yesterday, a group of 20 doctors warned against liberalising the use of cannabis for recreational use and said the dangers, including “increased risk of development of severe mental disorders, particularly psychosis,” were being ignored.

The group said the government was “sleepwalking” its way into supporting its use.

So, what do you think? Should Ireland decriminalise the possession of drugs for personal use?

