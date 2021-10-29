#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 29 October 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí against introduction of dedicated transport police, Transport Minister says

The National Bus and Rail Union is to ballot its members on possible strike action in protest at a rise in anti-social behaviour on public transport.

By Press Association Friday 29 Oct 2021, 9:20 PM
1 hour ago 7,534 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5587615
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ DO NOT believe the introduction of transport police on buses and trains is the solution to anti-social behaviour problems, Minister Eamon Ryan has said.

The National Bus and Rail Union (NRBU) is to ballot its members next week on possible strike action in protest of the deteriorating conditions on public transport.

General secretary Dermot O’Leary has detailed a list of “shocking” incidents staff have been confronted with, including sexual harassment, physical violence and open drug use.

Calls have been made for the introduction of a dedicated police service for the sector, but the Transport Minister has said gardaí are not in favour of such a move.

Ryan said: “I think one of the questions today being asked is do you have a separate transport police for that?

“The advice from the gardaí, and we have to heed their advice, they’re experts in security areas, is that no, that doesn’t work.

“There is very good liaison between An Garda Siochana and Irish Rail.

“I think we should double down on that and address what is a very valid concern.

“But I think the measures have been taken at the moment, going further and stronger and faster with that is the most important, best response.”

Speaking on RTE News, O’Leary said NRBU members are in “despair” over the issue.

He said: “It’s everything from sexual harassment to verbal assaults, physical assaults, threats of rape on some of our women members, openly taking drugs, shooting up heroin, snorting cocaine off tables, engaging in sexual acts, being drunk.

It just goes on and on and on. It’s quite shocking actually, what’s going on out there and our members actually despair at this stage.

O’Leary backed calls for dedicated transport police and said he believed that garda management is against the measure, but not the rank and file.

Related Reads

14.10.21 'A man followed me home on the Nitelink': Readers' stories of safety on public transport
10.10.21 'Are we waiting for a serious assault to occur?' Renewed call for dedicated transport police

“I heard the minister saying gardaí didn’t want that type of division in the gardaí,” he said.

“Garda management don’t want it, but the representative bodies would fully support us on that.

“There is a debate to be had, and that’s what we want to do.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said public transport workers had to be protected, and Government would engage with gardaí on how to do that.

He said: “We are always concerned about anti-social behaviour, no matter where it manifests itself. But particularly on public transport, because we owe a lot to our public transport workers.

“Throughout Covid they’ve continued providing services for us.

“We want more and more people to use public transport.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The evidence is that if a good regular service is provided, utilisation of public transport increases.

“So it’s very, very important that the staff on our trains and on our buses are protected.

“We will work An Garda Siochana to devise the best means of achieving that and of doing that.

In the meantime, I would appeal to the public to be supportive of drivers and of staff on our trains and buses, and to those who may engage to desist in that anti-social behaviour.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie