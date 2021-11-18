#Open journalism No news is bad news

Former MEP Dana's brother agrees settlement in defamation cases

Both newspapers have apologised to John Brown and agreed to pay damages and his legal costs.

By Aodhan O Faolain Thursday 18 Nov 2021, 6:24 PM
1 hour ago 3,376 Views 0 Comments
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

TWO NEWSPAPERS HAVE apologised before the High Court to John Brown, the brother of singer and former MEP Dana Rosemary Scallon.

John Brown sued both The Irish Independent and Sunday World newspapers seeking damages for alleged defamation arising out of articles published about him in 2013 and 2014.

His actions were mentioned before Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds on Thursday, who was told that both claims had been settled, and could be struck out.

As part of the settlement agreements the papers issued separate apologies to John Brown.

The apologies were read to the court, and the newspapers agreed to pay the plaintiff damages and pay his legal costs.

In its apology the Irish Independent said that on the 7 June 2013 it had wrongly reported that a bench warrant had been issued for John Brown’s arrest.

It said that “no such warrant was ever issued” and that Brown had attended all court appearances as required and was subsequently acquitted of all charges.

The paper also apologised sincerely to John Brown for the “distress and harm caused to him and his family”.

In its apology the Sunday World accepted that false allegations were made and published about John Brown on its website and Facebook pages on the 10 July 2014.

It accepted that the “groundless allegations defamed Brown and reflected very badly on his character, good name and reputation.”

The Sunday Newspaper said it “unreservedly withdrew” these allegations, and apologised sincerely to John Brown for “the distress and the harm caused to him and his family.”

Aodhan O Faolain

