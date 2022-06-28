#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 28 June 2022
Advertisement

Defence Forces to be put on standby to assist at Dublin Airport security

Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson had previously called for the Defence Forces to be brought in to help with staff shortages.

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 28 Jun 2022, 12:58 PM
7 minutes ago 748 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5801852
Large numbers of passengers as they progressed through a series of queues and holding areas in Dublin Airport
Image: RollingNews.ie
Large numbers of passengers as they progressed through a series of queues and holding areas in Dublin Airport
Large numbers of passengers as they progressed through a series of queues and holding areas in Dublin Airport
Image: RollingNews.ie

DEFENCE MINISTER SIMON Coveney has announced that the Defence Forces are to undergo training to assist security at Dublin Airport, following long queues in recent weeks.

Coveney announced in a statement that the Cabinet had approved to train up Defence Forces members to assist security officials in Dublin Airport, following a request from Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

Significant queues at the airport first began to emerge in early April, with the Government holding crisis meetings with the airport operator, DAA, on a daily basis over the queues.

In late May, there were calls from Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson for the Defence Forces to be brought in to the airport to tackle some of the staffing shortage.

Coveney has said that he agreed to Ryan’s request due to it being a “short-term emergency related contingency action” and says that it will not last longer than six weeks.

“Members of our Defence Forces will undergo an immediate period of training and stand ready to assist if the need arises. However, this support will be stood down in August when the busy holiday period has passed,” said Coveney.

“The DAA have given assurances that they will continue with their own recruitment and onboarding of additional security staff and the introduction of other mitigations during this period.”

Related Reads

21.06.22 Officials seek meeting with US airlines group amid concerns over Dublin Airport delays
17.06.22 Poll reveals one in 10 Dublin Airport passengers to change travel plans due to queue chaos

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie