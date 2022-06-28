Defence Forces to be put on standby to assist at Dublin Airport security

Large numbers of passengers as they progressed through a series of queues and holding areas in Dublin Airport

DEFENCE MINISTER SIMON Coveney has announced that the Defence Forces are to undergo training to assist security at Dublin Airport, following long queues in recent weeks.

Coveney announced in a statement that the Cabinet had approved to train up Defence Forces members to assist security officials in Dublin Airport, following a request from Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

Significant queues at the airport first began to emerge in early April, with the Government holding crisis meetings with the airport operator, DAA, on a daily basis over the queues.

In late May, there were calls from Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson for the Defence Forces to be brought in to the airport to tackle some of the staffing shortage.

Coveney has said that he agreed to Ryan’s request due to it being a “short-term emergency related contingency action” and says that it will not last longer than six weeks.

“Members of our Defence Forces will undergo an immediate period of training and stand ready to assist if the need arises. However, this support will be stood down in August when the busy holiday period has passed,” said Coveney.

“The DAA have given assurances that they will continue with their own recruitment and onboarding of additional security staff and the introduction of other mitigations during this period.”