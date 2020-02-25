This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three Irish soldiers injured in Mali after device explodes near convoy

The soldiers were injured around 900km north-east of the capital Bamako.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 25 Feb 2020, 6:18 PM
58 minutes ago 5,833 Views 7 Comments
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THREE MEMBERS OF the Defence Forces deployed with the United Nations MINUSMA mission in Mali have been injured after a device exploded close to their convoy.

The soldiers were injured while conducting a patrol east of their base in Gao, around 900km north-east of the capital Bamako.

They sustained minor injuries and subsequently received medical treatment, but have been described as “safe and well” and their next of kin and families have been contacted.

MINUSMA – the third-largest peacekeeping mission in the world – focuses on restoring security, stabilising the country, protecting civilians, and assisting with the re-establishment of the Malian State’s authority.

The Cabinet approved a proposal to deploy Defence Forces personnel to the mission last year, following an upsurge in violence in Mali.

The government said at the time that as a committed supporter of UN action, Ireland should not stand by while worries about security in the region heightened, regardless of the risks involved.

