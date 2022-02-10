#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Thursday 10 February 2022
Advertisement

Ambassador says report on Defence Forces portrays Russia as 'bogeyman'

The Russian ambassador said the Commission on the Defence Forces tried to create a “notion of a threat” to Ireland from Russia.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 10 Feb 2022, 7:06 PM
25 minutes ago 1,332 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5679970
Russian Ambassador to Ireland Yuriy Filatov at a press conference in January
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
Russian Ambassador to Ireland Yuriy Filatov at a press conference in January
Russian Ambassador to Ireland Yuriy Filatov at a press conference in January
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

RUSSIA’S AMBASSADOR TO Ireland has criticised the new report into the Defence Forces, saying it portrays Russia as a “bogeyman”.

The Commission on the Defence Forces published a long-awaited report yesterday into the structure of the forces, examining gaps in resources and potential threats.

The report issued a list of recommendations for expanding the Defence Forces’ capabilities, including changes to its hierarchy, pay, and government funding.

It identified potential future threats to Ireland and the Defence Forces and gaps in the forces’ ability to respond to an emergency.

The report points to Russia in a section on “the threat and risk environment looking out to 2030 (and beyond)”.

It says that Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, support to separatist forces in Ukraine, and “current overt threats to Ukraine” disrupted the idea of a strategic partnership between Russia and other countries.

DF report Russia An excerpt from Chapter Two of the report, titled The Security Context: The Threat and Risk Environment looking out to 2030 (and beyond) Source: Report of the Commission on the Defence Forces

Responding to the report, Russian ambassador Yuriy Filatov said the Commission tried to create a “notion of a threat” to Ireland from Russia.

In a statement issued this evening, Filatov said: “We believe that the report of the Commission on the Defence Forces of Ireland, published on February 9, 2022, calls for a brief commentary.”

“While the subject of the report is clearly an internal matter for Ireland, one cannot but note an attempt by the Commission to substantiate its conclusions with a notion of a threat, allegedly posed by Russia to the security of Ireland,” the ambassador said.

Any unbiased observer would be hard put to find any evidence of such a ‘threat’. Attempts to portray Russia as a bogeyman are misplaced and regrettable.

The ambassador’s initial statement described “attempts to portray Russia as a boogie”. A spokesperson subsequently clarified that the intended word was “bogeyman”. 

“We also reject as totally unfounded the conclusions by the EU Council and the Council on Foreign Affairs of the EU quoted in the report, referring to ‘aggressive actions’ by Russia,” the ambassador said.

“These insinuations are not only baseless, they are also especially unhelpful at the time of great tension in Europe, created by the US and its NATO allies,” he said.

“We believe that now is the moment for mature and responsible decisions, which would be based not on political fiction, but on reality, as all as an imperative need for the all-European system of security.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Yesterday’s report called for a significant increase in government funding to the Defence Forces.

Its key recommendations would create a larger navy and introduce more aircraft, as well as more cyber security specialists.

Minister for Defence Simon Coveney, who brought the report to Cabinet, said the proposed changes are “significant” and that it posed “serious questions”.

The minister said he will need to make a “persuasive political argument” to try to carve out government funding to implement the recommendations.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie