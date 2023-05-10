Soldier accused of attacking girlfriend at Cathal Brugha barracks released on bail

A SOLDIER ACCUSED of attacking his girlfriend at a Cathal Brugha army barracks in Dublin has been released on bail but warned not to contact his partner.

Defence Forces member Darragh Baldrick, 23, based at the barracks in Rathmines, in the city’s south side, was arrested yesterday.

The army man was taken to the local garda station to be charged and held pending his appearance before Judge Brendan O’Reilly at Dublin District Court today.

He is accused of assault causing harm contrary to section three of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Garda Brendan O’Callaghan told Judge O’Reilly the accused was arrested at the barracks yesterday morning. He said Baldrick, yet to indicate a plea, was handed a true copy of the charge and “made no reply after caution”.

There was no objection to bail with conditions. Solicitor Evan Moore said the terms had been already canvassed with his client, “and there is agreement”.

The defence solicitor confirmed his client was a member of the Irish Defence Forces, the alleged victim was his partner, and they did not have children.

The judge imposed the terms read out by Garda O’Callaghan and told Baldrick to stay away from the woman’s home and have no direct or indirect contact with her, including by social media.

Garda O’Callaghan said directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) need to be obtained, and he sought an eight-week adjournment.

The solicitor consented, adding, “I have no issue with that”. He also confirmed his client had no trips abroad planned.

Judge O’Callaghan granted legal aid and remanded Baldrick on bail in his bond of €100 to appear again on 5 July for the DPP’s directions to be outlined.

The defence asked the judge to consider imposing reporting restrictions in the matter because the alleged injured party was Baldrick’s partner, and to save her from being identified. However, he added, “I am in the court’s hands.”

Refusing the application, the judge noted the nature of the charge but remarked, “That would be stretching it”. The solicitor said the restrictions were sought out of sensitivity. However, court Garda Sergeant Derek Spain told the judge, “I don’t see any basis for it, Judge”, and the request was denied.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.