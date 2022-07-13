Officers critical of pay measures in new Defence Forces plan ahead of today's launch

A REPRESENTATIVE BODY for Defence Forces officers has criticised what it describes as “glaring inequalities” in the government’s plan for Ireland’s armed forces.

Cabinet agreed yesterday to go ahead with the largest increase in the defence budget in the history of the state.

Minister for Defence Simon Coveney announced yesterday that the Government has approved a move to “Level of Ambition 2” (LOA2) – one of the scenarios for investment in Irish forces set out in a capability framework devised by the Commission on the Defence Forces.

This will result in the defence budget rising from 1.1 billion to 1.5 billion euro by 2028.

The government has said it will allow for the required transformation and investment in recruitment and equipment identified by the commission in its report earlier this year.

The move to LOA2 will require an additional 2,000 civil and military personnel over and above the current establishment of 9,500.

The Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (RACO) said in a statement that it welcomes any investment in the Defence Forces, but that it cannot vote confidence in the current plan due to concerns over pay.

The plan, according to the association, would see officers “treated less favourably than their enlisted colleagues in terms of Military Service and Instructor’s allowances”.

The association said: “This should have been a positive story for the Defence Forces. Any improvements in capability provision are welcomed, however, there can be no defence capability without people”. The statement added that the plan will fail without the buy-in of commissioned leaders.

Speaking in the Dáil, Independent TD and former member of the Defence Forces Dr Cathal Berry stressed the importance of the planned increase in numbers.

“The strength of our military is the lowest it has been for 50 years right now at less than 8,300 people. It has not been this low in half a century, and we need to get that number up,” he said, highlighting the departure of 203 people from the Defence Forces this year.

“That is ten people a week. That’s not turn-over Taoiseach, that is attrition and no organisation can put up with that level of attrition,” he said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Defence Minister Simon Coveney and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan are set to launch the new defence plan at an event in Dublin this morning. Senior members of the Defence Forces, including Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, are also set to attend.

Commenting on the framework, the Taoiseach said: “The action plan we are launching today makes a clear commitment about our ambition for defence – just as our Defence Forces strengthen the nation, we must ensure that we strengthen our Defence Forces.

“This single biggest investment in the history of the state shows the Government’s strong commitment to urgently support the Defence Forces transition into a modern military force that is agile, with the appropriate capability, culture and values that reflect modern workplace and today’s Irish society.”

Additional reporting from PA.