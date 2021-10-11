#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 11 October 2021
Gardaí begin dig in Kildare as part of Deirdre Jacob murder probe

Deirdre Jacob was last seen on 28 July 1998 near her home in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

By Niall O'Connor Monday 11 Oct 2021, 7:30 AM
GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE 20 year mystery of the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob will begin a dig at a site later today in Kildare.

She is one of at least six women who vanished in the east of the country in the 1990s.

Gardaí upgraded her disappearance to a murder investigation in 2018 and sources have confirmed that members of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation travelled to the UK to interview a suspect.

As a result of the renewed focus on the case witnesses have come forward. In keeping with a historical cold case review the file and previous statements have been re-examined by detectives. 

During this re-examination they re-interviewed witnesses who were also part of the original file.

During this re-examination and interviews “credible information” was developed and that has led gardaí to woodland in Usk Little on the Wicklow and Kildare border. 

A source said: “This is good, solid information and will see a detailed forensic dig take place at the site.”

Another missing person case Jo Jo Dullard, 21, who disappeared in 1995 from Moone in Kildare was also upgraded to murder earlier this year.

Her disappearance was just a ten minute journey from where Deirdre Jacob was last seen.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

