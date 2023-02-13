Advertisement

Monday 13 February 2023
Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland Marty Whelan, Dierdre Purcell and Gay Byrne among other radio personalities at RTE’s Radio Centre. Photo: Rollingnews.ie.
# RTÉ
Acclaimed novelist and journalist Deirdre Purcell dies aged 77
Dierdre was a best-selling author, and an actress who starred in plays at the Abbey Theatre.
13 minutes ago

ACCLAIMED JOURNALIST, WRITER and broadcaster Deirdre Purcell has died aged 77. 

Purcell is well known for both her work as a journalist and as an author. She wrote several best-selling novels, including Falling for a Dancer, which was made into a TV movie starring Colin Farrell. 

Her other novels include Ladies Night at Finbar’s Hotel, A Place of Stones, Pearl and That Childhood Country

She wrote for newspapers including the Sunday Tribune, where she earned a ‘Journalist of the Year’ award for her work. 

Purcell was the first woman to anchor Nine O’Clock News on RTÉ. Later, she presented ‘It Says in the Papers’ for Morning Ireland, on RTÉ Radio 1. 

She also starred as an actress at the Abbey Theatre early in her career. 

Picture: RTÉ News.

Purcell is survived by her husband, Kevin Healy and her two sons Adrian and Simon Weckler. 

In a statement her family said: “To the day before her death Deirdre was as full of plans, schemes and dreams as she always was. Deirdre made friends wherever she went and will be remembered by so many as a vibrant, clever and caring companion.”

“The talent, vivacity and sharp mind that made her an award-winning journalist, a globally successful fiction writer and – in her youth- a talented Abbey Theatre actress, never left her. She was a force of nature and we will miss her desperately,” they added. 

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
