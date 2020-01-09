This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 9 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

€1m pilot scheme for schoolbooks for disadvantaged primary school pupils announced

The fund has been set up on top of a grant which is already provided to all schools.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 9 Jan 2020, 11:14 AM
51 minutes ago 1,388 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4959184
Image: Shutterstock/Chinnapong
Image: Shutterstock/Chinnapong

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced that it will set up a pilot €1m fund to provide new school books to more than 100 disadvantaged schools around the country.

The pilot fund will aim to provide free school books to primary schools which are part of the DEIS programme in rural and urban areas.

The programme will see the book grant increase to €85 per pupil in participating schools, and it is expected that more than 15,000 children will benefit from its creation.

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh said the new fund was about further reducing costs and easing financial burdens on families, as well as to help improve children’s education.

“The cost of school books is recognised as a significant element of back to school costs and in line with the overall aim of DEIS, [the fund will] ensure all learners have equal opportunity to fulfil their potential,” he added.

The 102 schools selected as part of the scheme were chosen based on their levels of concentrated disadvantage, and represent both urban and rural areas.

The pilot fund has been set up on top of a book grant which is already provided to all schools.

The Department of Education and Skills provides this grant, worth almost €17 million, to recognised primary and post-primary schools within the Free Education Scheme.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie