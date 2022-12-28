FW de Klerk told Haughey that lifting fruit & veg ban would help 'mainly Black' South Africans

IRELAND’S BAN ON the importation of South African fruit was the topic of discussion during a controversial visit by then-South African President FW de Klerk to Dublin in April 1991.

De Klerk sought to pressure then-Taoiseach Charlie Haughey to lift the ban, saying it would benefit “mainly Black” South Africans.

The visit came at a time when de Klerk was moving South Africa away from apartheid and towards democracy and in the year following the release of Nelson Mandela from prison.

The apartheid regime had not yet been conclusively ended however, and it would be a further three years before Mandela was elected as de Klerk’s successor.

De Klerk and Mandela shared the Nobel Peace two years later in 1993 but the latter’s legacy is still somewhat complicated.

In 1991, Ireland did not have diplomatic relations with South Africa and a ban on South African fruits and vegetables introduced by the European Community was still in place.

The visit was therefore opposed by the Ireland’s anti-apartheid movement which said it was “appalled” that Haughey would host de Klerk while sanctions by the EC and UN remained in place.

Then-Labour foreign affairs spokesperson Michael D Higgins was among those who opposed the visit, saying that South Africa should continue to be frozen out until “the apartheid system is dead”.

Haughey and his Foreign Affairs Minister Gerry Collins argued that de Klerk was playing “a considerable role” in ending apartheid, with Haughey telling reporters after their meeting that what de Klerk was doing “merits support”.

Despite the warming relations between the countries, de Klerk was not afforded a meeting with President Mary Robinson during his one-day visit and government documents from the time describe the trip as a “working visit”.

These documents from the Department of Foreign Affairs (2022/23/6338) have now been released under the National Archives Act and provide a glimpse into the meeting between Haughey and de Klerk.

Minutes of the meeting show that Haughey told de Klerk that he recognised that “positive developments in South Africa over the past year could be attributed to President de Klerk personally” and that he should therefore be supported by the EC.

However, Haughey said that Ireland had taken “a strong stance against apartheid” and that “we wished to see the system removed as soon as possible”.

De Klerk said there was friendly history between the two nations but that “issues such as apartheid had intervened”.

“It was good to know that now there was an appreciation of what was happening in South Africa and of the efforts that were being made,” de Klerk reportedly told Haughey.

Both men spoke about trade between the two nations and the hope that this could be improved in the future.

Ireland’s ban on the importation of South African goods during the apartheid era can be traced back to the famous strike by Dunnes Stores workers in 1984.

In a letter to Haughey following their meeting, de Klerk made specific reference to the ongoing ban on South African fruit and vegetables, saying that lifting the ban would benefit “many thousands of families (mainly Black)”.

De Klerk wrote to Haughey:

I highly valued our exchange of thoughts Mr Prime Minister and the constructive approach of the Irish Government to the issues presently challenging my country and Southern Africa. I would like to reiterate that my Government remains committed to removing the last pillars of discrimination and to the removal of any obstacles in the way of the negotiation process. As you will recall we also spoke about the possibility of resuming the export of South African fresh fruit to Ireland. I would like to take this opportunity to again ask that serious consideration be given to this. The fruit industry is largely centred around the western Cape where the livelihood of many thousands of families (mainly Black) are dependent on the export market.

In responding letter, Haughey said that he too “greatly valued our discussions” and that he wished the “major developments taking place in South Africa under your leadership” would improve relations between the two countries.

“With regard to fruit and vegetable imports from South Africa, I note the points you have made and wish you to know that I will bear these in mind in the ongoing review of Irish policy in line with political developments in South Africa,” he said.

The documents also reveal correspondence between Marike de Klerk, then First Lady of South Africa, and Maureen Haughey.

Mrs de Klerk thanked Mrs Hughey for “showing me around Dublin” during the day-long visit.

She wrote:

“I much appreciated your kind gesture in showing me around Dublin during my recent visit to Ireland. I enjoyed the Marsh Library of Antiquities and the magnificence of St Patrick’s Cathedral. However, the visit to Dublin Castle was definitely the highlight of the afternoon! My husband and I were most grateful for the warm hospitality we received, and we left Dublin with fond memories of your beautiful country.”