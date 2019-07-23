This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Tuesday 23 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trains running again after truck hits bridge in south Dublin

The truck struck a bridge at South Lotts.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 23 Jul 2019, 10:18 AM
53 minutes ago 8,797 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4735563

TRAINS ARE BACK running again after a truck got stuck under a bridge at South Lotts in Dublin. 

The incident caused a delay of 15 minutes and led to train and DART services being stopped between Pearse station and Grand Canal Dock.

A spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann told TheJournal.ie that services in Dublin were now back running on time. 

The spokesperson appealed to drivers of trucks and lorries to know their height and to exercise caution, especially during rush hour, when thousands of people are using the rail service. 

As is “standard practice”, structural engineers inspected the bridge this morning following the incident but found that the bridge was safe to re-open, the spokesperson said. 

Last year, there were 95 reported incidents of vehicles striking bridges – up from 85 in 2017. 

Bridges in south Dublin are among the most likely to be hit, according to Iarnród Éierann figures.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie