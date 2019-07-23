Trains running again after truck hits bridge in south Dublin

Services stopped between Pearse & Grand canal Dock due to a truck stuck under a bridge at South Lotts update to follow pic.twitter.com/LGYIkwjpUB — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) July 23, 2019 Source: Iarnród Éireann /Twitter

TRAINS ARE BACK running again after a truck got stuck under a bridge at South Lotts in Dublin.

The incident caused a delay of 15 minutes and led to train and DART services being stopped between Pearse station and Grand Canal Dock.

A spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann told TheJournal.ie that services in Dublin were now back running on time.

The spokesperson appealed to drivers of trucks and lorries to know their height and to exercise caution, especially during rush hour, when thousands of people are using the rail service.

As is “standard practice”, structural engineers inspected the bridge this morning following the incident but found that the bridge was safe to re-open, the spokesperson said.

Last year, there were 95 reported incidents of vehicles striking bridges – up from 85 in 2017.

Bridges in south Dublin are among the most likely to be hit, according to Iarnród Éierann figures.