Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 30 July, 2019
Delays to Luas Green line after power failure

There is a “very limited” service currently operating between Parnell and Brides Glen.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 30 Jul 2019, 8:51 AM
1 hour ago 2,898 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4745422
File Photo
Image: Shutterstock/Brendan Howard
File Photo
File Photo
Image: Shutterstock/Brendan Howard

COMMUTERS SHOULD EXPECT delays this morning after a technical fault on the Luas Green line. 

There are currently no trams operating between Broombridge and Dominick stops due to a power failure at the Cabra stop. 

This is having a knock-on affect across the entire Green line with a “very limited” service currently operating between Parnell and Brides Glen. 

According to a Luas spokesperson, Dublin Bus are accepting Luas tickets. 

A coach service is also available for passengers from the affected stops between Dominick and Broombridge.

“Passengers should make alternative arrangements for travelling this morning where possible,” a spokesperson said this morning. 

Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus and on Irish Rail between Broombridge and Connolly.

