Delays to Luas Green line after power failure

COMMUTERS SHOULD EXPECT delays this morning after a technical fault on the Luas Green line.

There are currently no trams operating between Broombridge and Dominick stops due to a power failure at the Cabra stop.

This is having a knock-on affect across the entire Green line with a “very limited” service currently operating between Parnell and Brides Glen.

According to a Luas spokesperson, Dublin Bus are accepting Luas tickets.

A coach service is also available for passengers from the affected stops between Dominick and Broombridge.

⚠️ Passengers as a result of this fault we are operating a limited service on the Green Line this morning. This is due to the fact that we have a number of trams in the Broombridge Depot that we have been unable to introduce into service.We apologise for the inconvenience caused. — Luas (@Luas) July 30, 2019

“Passengers should make alternative arrangements for travelling this morning where possible,” a spokesperson said this morning.

Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus and on Irish Rail between Broombridge and Connolly.