Deer on the Dart line are causing delays for passengers this morning

IRISH RAIL SERVICES are experiencing short delays to the morning Dart schedule after deer made their way on to a platform and rail lines.

Yesterday afternoon a young deer held up services on the Glenageary-Dalkey line while operators and the DSPCA attempted to remove the animal from the tracks.

This morning, it seems more deer have returned, and this time may be trying to board the trains after Irish Rail’s twitter page reported them back on the platform.

Delays of 10mins to services through Glenageary/Dalkey due to deer on the line and platforms, staff and @DublinSPCA en-route to remove them to safety. https://t.co/7SVVTwLa3f — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) May 10, 2019

Delays of up to 10 minutes are expected while staff and volunteers help remove them to safety.

Yesterday, Irish Rail also said there would be “knock-on delays” as a result.