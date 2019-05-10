This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Deer on the Dart line are causing delays for passengers this morning

It is the second time in two days that deer have caused disruption on rail lines.

By Conor McCrave Friday 10 May 2019, 8:32 AM
1 hour ago 6,579 Views 14 Comments
Image: Ronan O'Keefe via Twitter
Image: Ronan O'Keefe via Twitter

IRISH RAIL SERVICES are experiencing short delays to the morning Dart schedule after deer made their way on to a platform and rail lines. 

Yesterday afternoon a young deer held up services on the Glenageary-Dalkey line while operators and the DSPCA attempted to remove the animal from the tracks. 

This morning, it seems more deer have returned, and this time may be trying to board the trains after Irish Rail’s twitter page reported them back on the platform.

Delays of up to 10 minutes are expected while staff and volunteers help remove them to safety. 

Yesterday, Irish Rail also said there would be “knock-on delays” as a result.

