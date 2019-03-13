This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 13 March, 2019
Delays to Luas Red Line after car collides with tram

Commuters should expect heavy delays.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 13 Mar 2019, 11:31 AM
1 hour ago 11,102 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4539004

THERE ARE DELAYS to the Luas Red Line in Dublin this afternoon after a car collided with a tram on Jervis Street this morning. 

Luas services have resumed between Smithfield and the Point following the incident which occurred at the junction of Jervis St and Abbey St at approximately 10.30am. Jervis St has now reopened but Luas is advising those travelling on the Red Line to expect heavy delays. 

Dublin Fire Brigade has said there were no serious injuries following the crash. Emergency services attended the scene. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

