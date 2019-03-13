Delays to Luas Red Line after car collides with tram

THERE ARE DELAYS to the Luas Red Line in Dublin this afternoon after a car collided with a tram on Jervis Street this morning.

Luas services have resumed between Smithfield and the Point following the incident which occurred at the junction of Jervis St and Abbey St at approximately 10.30am. Jervis St has now reopened but Luas is advising those travelling on the Red Line to expect heavy delays.

Dublin Fire Brigade has said there were no serious injuries following the crash. Emergency services attended the scene.