This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 17 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Deliberate fire in historic Wicklow mountains forest sparks probe

The Coronation plantation dates back to 1831 and was one of the first attempts at commercial forestry in Ireland.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 17 May 2019, 5:48 PM
29 minutes ago 2,474 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4640468
Image: The National Parks & Wildlife Service
Image: The National Parks & Wildlife Service

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched into a deliberate fire that spread to a historic forest in the Wicklow Mountains National Park.

The fire was apparently started in some vegetation before spreading to the Coronation Plantation on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters from Wicklow Fire Service and national park staff spent several hours battling the blaze before it was eventually extinguished in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The National Parks & Wildlife Service is now probing the circumstances surrounding the fire. Burning vegetation is illegal between 1 March and 31 August and also requires notification where it will be within one mile of a state forest.

The Coronation plantation, which dates back to 1831, was one of the first attempts at commercial forestry in Ireland. Its name commemorates the coronation of William IV of England.

IMG-20190516-WA0001 Source: The National Parks & Wildlife Service

The National Parks & Wildlife Service say it is an unusual woodland of high conservation value, akin to the “Caledonian Forests” of Scotland, and a beautiful landscape feature in a remote area of the north of the National Park.

The service is appealing to anyone who has knowledge of the fire to contact them on 076-1002667 or contact their local Garda Station. It also paid tribute to Wicklow Fire Service for their assistance in extinguishing the blaze.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie