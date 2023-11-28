Deliveroo driver who stopped Parnell Street attacker offers to assist victim 'in any way he can'

CAIO BENICIO, THE Brazilian Deliveroo driver who intervened to stop the knife attack on three children and their carer last week has said he has been in touch with the family of the young girl who remains in a critical condition to offer any assistance that he can.

Benicio was on his bike on the afternoon of 23 November on Parnell Street when he saw a man with a knife attacking a young girl on Parnell Square East. The 43-year-old dismounted his bike, took off his helmet, and hit the attacker with it.

Following reporting of his involvement in stopping the attack, a GoFundMe page was set up offering to ‘buy him a pint’ in appreciation.

The page has since received over €360,000 in donations with GoFundMe adding Benico as a beneficiary to ensure all the funds go directly to him.

In an update posted on the GoFundMe page today from Benicio, he thanked everyone who had donated and said it has been “overwhelming” to see all of the support.

“I am so grateful,” he said.

He continued: “I wanted to share with you all that I have been in contact with the family of the little girl and I have offered to assist them in any way I can.”

He said the family have yet to accept the offer but added that is is his intention to support them “the way you have all supported me”.

A second page has also been set up to support the children and the carer who were victims of the attack. That page so far has raised €250,000.

A five-year-old girl injured in the incident remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Two other children, a six-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy, obtained less serious injuries in the incident. They have since been discharged from hospital.

A woman in her 30s, who is understood to be the children’s carer, also remains in a serious condition in hospital.

The suspect of the attack, a man in his late 40s, remains in hospital.