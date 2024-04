CAIO BENICIO, THE Brazilian Deliveroo driver who intervened to stop an attack on Parnell Square last November, will stand for Fianna Fáil in June’s local elections.

It’s been confirmed he will standing for the party, which is holding a republican commemoration at Arbour Hill today.

He’s set to stand in the North Inner City ward in Dublin.

Advertisement

From left: FF local election candidate Isabel Oliveira, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, Caio Benicio and senator Mary Fitzpatrick.

Benicio was on his bike on the afternoon of 23 November on Parnell Street when he saw a man who it’s alleged was attacking a young girl on Parnell Square East. The 43-year-old used his helmet to hit the man.

Following reporting of his involvement in the incident, a GoFundMe page was set up offering to ‘buy him a pint’ in appreciation.

The page received over €370,000 in donations with GoFundMe adding Benico as a beneficiary to ensure all the funds go directly to him.

With reporting by Christina Finn