Deliveroo drivers are striking tonight for better working conditions

DELIVEROO DRIVERS IN Ireland are set to go on strike this evening over pay and working conditions.

Those partaking in the action will go offline from 6pm and take their protest to social media.

“This is a first step we need to take if we want improvements. The struggle is starting and we count on everyone’s help,” one of the organisers said in a Facebook post.

Among Deliveroo driver concerns are working conditions, security, and delivery fees.

The group also says they’re looking to be taken seriously by gardaí when their bikes are stolen or when they’re attacked/abused.

Deliveroo launched in Ireland in 2015, and currently works with more than 1,000 self-employed riders and more than 1,800 restaurants across Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway.

However, as the fleet of cyclists are deemed to be self-employed individual contractors they do not get guaranteed hours and full entitlements.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade and Employment Louise O’Reilly tweeted her support ahead of this evening’s protest:

“More hours on the streets pedalling more and earning less – that is not right @Deliveroo_IE workers are looking for respect & decency.”

A spokesperson for Deliveroo has been contacted for comment.