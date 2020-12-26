First delivery of Covid-19 vaccine arriving in Ireland today

THE FIRST DELIVERY of a vaccine against Covid-19 is arriving into the country today, with vaccinations expected to begin from next week.

Chief executive of the HSE Paul Reid is accepting a delivery of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine today for the HSE, he announced on Twitter.

“An early morning start to a momentous day. Heading off to take receipt of the first delivery of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for the HSE,” Reid said.

“There will be better days ahead for sure. For now, #StaySafe,” he said.

The Cabinet was told earlier this week that 10,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine would be delivered to Ireland after Christmas following the European Commission’s formal authorisation of the vaccine.

Residents of long-term care facilities over the age of 65 and frontline healthcare workers in direct contact with patients are first in line to be vaccinated.

Under the plan for the rollout of the vaccine, people aged 85 and older and those aged 70 and older will be next to receive the vaccine, followed by other healthcare workers and people aged between 65 and 69.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said that tens of thousands of doses will arrive into the country from early January.

Residents of nursing homes should receive their two doses of the vaccine by “some time in February”, according to Donnelly.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that the country is “mobilising an unprecedented national effort” to rollout the vaccine.

“Vaccinating millions of people will take time, and in the meantime, we have to be very vigilant,” Martin said.

“We cannot go any faster than we are allowed by the supply of the vaccines and the dosing schedule required for them to be effective.”