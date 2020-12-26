#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Saturday 26 December 2020
Advertisement

First delivery of Covid-19 vaccine arriving in Ireland today

HSE chief executive Paul Reid is accepting the delivery of the vaccine today.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 26 Dec 2020, 8:00 AM
43 minutes ago 2,676 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5310865
Image: Shutterstock/LookerStudio
Image: Shutterstock/LookerStudio

THE FIRST DELIVERY of a vaccine against Covid-19 is arriving into the country today, with vaccinations expected to begin from next week.

Chief executive of the HSE Paul Reid is accepting a delivery of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine today for the HSE, he announced on Twitter.

“An early morning start to a momentous day. Heading off to take receipt of the first delivery of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for the HSE,” Reid said.

“There will be better days ahead for sure. For now, #StaySafe,” he said.

The Cabinet was told earlier this week that 10,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine would be delivered to Ireland after Christmas following the European Commission’s formal authorisation of the vaccine.

Residents of long-term care facilities over the age of 65 and frontline healthcare workers in direct contact with patients are first in line to be vaccinated.

Under the plan for the rollout of the vaccine, people aged 85 and older and those aged 70 and older will be next to receive the vaccine, followed by other healthcare workers and people aged between 65 and 69.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said that tens of thousands of doses will arrive into the country from early January.

Residents of nursing homes should receive their two doses of the vaccine by “some time in February”, according to Donnelly.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that the country is “mobilising an unprecedented national effort” to rollout the vaccine. 

“Vaccinating millions of people will take time, and in the meantime, we have to be very vigilant,” Martin said. 

“We cannot go any faster than we are allowed by the supply of the vaccines and the dosing schedule required for them to be effective.”

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie