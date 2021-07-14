Department of Health has updated the advice on what Delta variant symptoms now look like

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health has advised that the public should be looking for different symptoms of Covid-19 as the Delta variant sweeps across the country.

The symptoms associated with the Delta variant are different to those of Alpha and previous variants, NPHET said this evening, with sore throat, runny nose and headaches considered to be potential indicators of the illness, rather than a cough and a fever which were more closely indicated with earlier variants.

At this afternoon’s NPHET briefing, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn, said that anyone experiencing these symptoms should isolate and get tested for Covid-19.

“The latest data is showing clear increases in incidence of disease right across the country,” he said. “There is no question that the Delta variant is having a considerable impact of transmission of COVID-19.”

“Delta also appears to be presenting with a different variety of symptoms than we have seen with other variants, including headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose. If you have any symptoms of a cold or flu it is vital that you isolate immediately and arrange a test.”

This update of symptoms comes as public health officials have confirmed 783 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 73 patients with the illness are in hospital today, including 20 in intensive care units.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with the coronavirus disease, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Speaking at today’s briefing, Dr Glynn said there had been 12 deaths in June, and one so far in July.

He said the latest data is showing clear increases in incidence of disease right across the country.