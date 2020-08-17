This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 17 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We're not as dumb as we're made out to be': Democrats in Ireland look forward to convention week

Joe Biden will officially accept his party’s nomination on Thursday

By Rónán Duffy Monday 17 Aug 2020, 6:10 AM
45 minutes ago 1,288 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5174985
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on stage together in Wilmington, Delaware.
Image: Carolyn Kaster/PA Images
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on stage together in Wilmington, Delaware.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on stage together in Wilmington, Delaware.
Image: Carolyn Kaster/PA Images

THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL Convention kicks off today, beginning two weeks when the media focus in the US will be firmly on the election and not Covid-19.

Next week Donald Trump and the Republicans will take to the virtual stage but this week is Joe Biden’s big moment.

Biden will officially accept his party’s nomination on Thursday but before that we’ll have speeches from much of the Democrat top brass

Bernie Sanders, runner up in the Democratic nomination race this year and in 2016, will open the big speeches this evening with Michelle Obama set to give the keynote speech tonight. 

The convention will nominate Biden for the presidency after the former vice president won the party’s primary despite a slow start. 

Biden trailed Sanders following voting in the early primary states before a big win in South Carolina propelled him to numerous other victories on Super Tuesday, when other rivals had dropped out.

Presidential candidates from both parties are selected by party members who vote in their own state. Each of the candidates is then allocated a certain number of party delegates from each state based on how well they did in statewide votes.

On the Democratic side, Biden has won over two-thirds of the almost 4,000 delegates on offer, so is safely above the threshold to be nominated. 

Related Read

11.08.20 California Senator Kamala Harris named as Joe Biden's vice-presidential running mate

3 November

Recent polls have shown Biden to have a double-digit national lead over Trump, with Democrats Abroad Ireland Treasurer TJ Mulloy saying the election was never Trump’s to lose even before Covid-19. 

“Everyone was saying Trump’s gonna win, Trump’s gonna win but, Trump has only hit 49% approval, he’s never been above 50% approval. He has never been above 50% approval since maybe the week of his inauguration. So if you’re not at 50% approval, you always have a tough time being re-elected.  He spun 49% into a narrative earlier this year that he was going to run away with it.”

Despite this, Mulloy believes Biden’s open adoption of public health advice in wearing a mask and restricting his movements has shown leadership in the age of Covid-19. 

75% in national polls support mask-wearing. We’re much more unified than it’s let on to be, we’re not as dumb as we’re made out to be. There is a certain cohort that is going to say ‘no’ to just about anything, but it seems even many of them are coming around.

“A public health concern has unfortunately been made political by Trump and the Republican Party. But it seems the message is getting through, thanks to Anthony Fauci and many state public health officials.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Mulloy adds that the addition of Kamala Harris as Biden’s running mate makes it “a very strong ticket” and that Biden having vice presidential experience means he’s the perfect person for Harris to learn from. 

“I don’t think anyone doubts that she could take the reins at any given moment, if the unfortunate was to happen,” he says.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie