This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 21 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Best course for the country': Democrats to decide on Trump impeachment 'within weeks'

The Mueller report cited 10 episodes of potential obstruction involving President Donald Trump.

By AFP Sunday 21 Apr 2019, 7:05 PM
1 hour ago 5,646 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4602014

Adam Schiff Press Conference United States Representative Adam Schiff. Source: DPA/PA Images

A LEADING DEMOCRAT has said that his party would likely decide within a few weeks whether a move to impeach President Donald Trump would be “the best course for the country.”

Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House intelligence committee, said that since Republicans control the Senate – and would likely block an effort to oust Trump – Democrats face a quandary after special counsel Robert Mueller found no coordination between Russia and the Trump election campaign.

The report did, however, cite 10 episodes of potential obstruction involving Trump.

“We will have to decide, do we nonetheless go through an impeachment – because to do otherwise would signal that somehow this president’s conduct is okay, that future presidents can engage in this kind of corruption without consequence – or do we decide that we are better off doing oversight … rather than a formal impeachment?”

“That’s going to be a very consequential decision” and one that would be made “over the next couple weeks,” Schiff said on Fox News Sunday.

The mixed message from the 448-page Mueller report has left Democrats weighing difficult options. 

Some say impeachment – which requires a simple-majority vote in the Democratic-controlled House, but then a two-thirds vote in the Republican Senate – would give Trump a chance to rally his base supporters behind claims he has been vindicated and is now being unfairly harassed.

They point to the 1998 impeachment of Bill Clinton, which fell short in the Senate but left that Democratic president more popular than ever.

Other Democrats say that Mueller provided sufficient evidence of Trump’s obstructive intent that it would be a failure of Democrats’ will and civic duty not to seek impeachment.

But Representative Jerry Nadler, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, equivocated when asked on NBC about impeachment. “We may get to that, we may not,” he said, adding that lawmakers needed first to “go through all the evidence.”

So far, only two of the 18 declared Democratic presidential candidates – Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Obama cabinet member Julian Castro – have called for impeachment.

“To ignore a President’s repeated efforts to obstruct an investigation into his own disloyal behavior would inflict great and lasting damage on this country,” Warren said in a tweet Friday.

But House speaker Nancy Pelosi has been wary of taking such an explosive step, urging fellow Democrats to wait until they are able to see a full and un-redacted version of the Mueller report. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie