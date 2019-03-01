This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 1 March, 2019
Judge tells jury in case of Denis O'Brien vs Sunday Business Post that they can reach majority verdict

O’Brien has taken a case against the Sunday Business Post over a set of articles published in March 2015.

By Sean Murray Friday 1 Mar 2019, 12:54 PM
1 hour ago 2,539 Views No Comments
Denis O'Brien arriving at the High Court earlier this week.
Denis O'Brien arriving at the High Court earlier this week.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE JUDGE IN the case of Denis O’Brien’s defamation suit against the Sunday Business Post has told the jury it can reach a majority verdict in the case, after the jury said they could not reach a unanimous decision.

The businessman has taken a High Court action claiming defamation against the newspaper over articles published across six pages of the newspaper on 15 March 2015.

The court heard from three witnesses – O’Brien, journalist and former deputy editor at the SBP Tom Lyons, and its former editor Ian Kehoe – during the trial.

Lyons and Kehoe denied defaming O’Brien in those articles over the course of their testimony.

The 11 jurors began deliberating yesterday afternoon but could not reach a verdict by the evening.

This afternoon, the jury said they didn’t believe it was possible to reach a unanimous verdict after over five hours of deliberations.

Mr Justice Bernard Barton told the jury: “There are circumstances, and this is one of them, where a court can accept a majority verdict.”

He said there were very strict conditions attached, with a majority of at least nine jurors needed to reach a decision.

Jury deliberations will resume this afternoon. 

