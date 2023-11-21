Family of Irish woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide warn about abusive relationships

THE SISTERS OF Denise Morgan, the Louth woman killed by her ex-boyfriend in a murder-suicide in New York last month, have spoken out on the “warning signs” of abusive relationships.

In an interview with RTÉ’s Prime Time tonight, Denise’s family recounted how she was subjected to a relentless cycle of abuse by her former partner Joed Taveras.

The 39 year old, from Tullyallen in County Louth, was shot dead by Taveras at her home in Queens, New York one month ago today.

Taveras (33) was found dead alongside her with a firearm near his body.

Lisa and Shannon, sisters of the late Denise, gave insight into the abuse and controlling behaviour she endured at Taveras’s hands.

Lisa Morgan described her sister as “loving” and “very friendly”, someone who “always had a smile on her face”.

But in their interview with Prime Time’s Barry Cummins, Lisa and Shannon recounted details of how Taveras, a former US soldier, subjected Denise to a relentless cycle of abuse, attempting to control every aspect of her life.

Before her death, Denise had disclosed the extent of Taveras’ controlling to her family.

Shannon said in the interview:

We knew she was in a bad situation, and she kept telling us, ‘no, it’s okay. I’m gonna be moving out, don’t worry.’ But like, she always told us. And that’s the guilt that’s gonna live with us forever as knowing what could have been.

The family hopes that by sharing Denise’s story and the warning signs of abusive relationships, they can raise awareness and help others recognise and escape similar situations.

Speaking on potential warning signs, Shannon said that anyone in an abusive relationship needed “to walk once you see the red flags”.

“Once you see it at the start, you always have your intuition. And to follow it, you know, Denise knew that he was jealous, but she played it off and she played it off and until she couldn’t. And just to know that they’re never gonna change and to walk once you see the red flags, it’s very important,” Shannon said.

“The first, the first moments, like the first couple of months with someone, you could tell how they’re gonna behave in a relationship. Which he did. He did show it. He was always jealous.”